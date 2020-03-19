Turner’s Board of Selectmen have placed the following changes into effect.

​The Town Office will be open through Friday, March 20. Beginning Monday, March 23, the office will be closed to public access until Monday, April 13. The building will be staffed, and residents are urged to conduct transactions online or via phone to the greatest practical extent. You can reach the town office website by going to www.turnermaine.com, or call 207-225-3414.

​Town meeting and elections: Turner’s town meeting and local referendum election, scheduled for April 3 and 4, are postponed. The new dates will be announced once it is appropriate to do so — with ample notice. Residents can stay up to date by checking the town’s Facebook page.

​Boofy Quimby Memorial Center: All activities are cancelled until May 1 other than MSAD 52 food distribution and any previously scheduled weddings. Contact Elaine Terreri at 225-3788 for more information.

​Code enforcement/building permits: Many of these can be issued without a trip to the Town Office. Visit the Code Enforcement page (under Departments) on the website for permit applications.

​Fire/Rescue building is open for staff only. No public admission.

​Burning permits can be obtained online only, per order of the Fire Warden. Again, go to the website, under Department. Do not come to the station for a permit.

​Transfer station is open but residents are prohibited from entering the building.

​Planning Board meeting/public hearings have been cancelled. All other Planning Board meetings are suspended until further notice.

​Food Pantry will be open on March 25.

