HARRISON — On March 10, the Western Maine Council of the Mountains to Shore Board of REALTORS® continued their strong tradition of giving back to the communities in which they live and work.

At the membership meeting held at the Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison, Lisa McGee of Community Concepts received two checks totaling $3,266 from the Western Maine Council and the Maine Association of Realtors® Foundation. This money will assist many local households through the ‘Keep ME Warm’ program and many others. Two new Realtors®, Louise Ru Merrill of the Better Homes and Gardens, the Masiello Group and Morgan LaBonte of Kezar Realty were inducted by Maggie Krainin of Krainin Real Estate.

Norway Savings Bank sponsored the three-hour ‘Code of Ethics’ continuing education class that followed the meeting. Thanks to Norway Savings’ generosity, more than 50 REALTORS® were treated to the class and breakfast at no cost.

