The Lakeside Dance Academy will present their Annual Spring Dance Concert at 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, April 3 & 4, 2020, at the RFA Lakeside Theatre on Main St. in Rangeley. It will be an evening showcasing the work of over 45 dancers of all ages and is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Senior Lu Farmer will be presenting her Senior Solo. The theme for the evening is Change.

Dancers ranging in ability from beginner to advanced will perform in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop and en Pointe. In the Advanced level, the dancers include: Angelica Chavaree-Woodward, Lauren Farmer, Charyssa Farris, Gracie Feeney, Averie Flewelling, Jacksyn Haley, Quincy Haley, Jessica House, Brooke Laliberte, Emmarae MacFawn, Elizabeth Robare, Anna Rose Ross, Ella Shaffer, Lily Shaffer, Raina Sherrer, Tessa Sherrer and Lily Webber. The Intermediate level includes Michelle Cerminara, Piper Fargo, Jozee Feeney, Mya Gellman, Abigail Grant, Elyse Kennett, Mia Lynch, and Stella MacFawn. The Beginner level includes Brooke Fotter, Aurora House, Joslyn Kennett, Addie Kneiser, Sarah Kate Murphy, Addisyn Quimby, Lily Stevens, Micaela Vryhof, Evelyn Vryhof and Morghan Webber. The pre-school Creative Movement class includes the youngest dancers: Sarah Chavaree, Pippa Farrar, Sasha Hines, Finn Loud, Addyson Kennedy, Lydia O’Neil, Birch Orestis, Ellie Padungchai, Kylie Quimby, Skyler Thompson and Charlotte Wright.

The Lakeside Dance Academy has been providing dance instruction in the Rangeley Region since 1986 under the Artistic Direction of Pam Ellis. Instructors also include Raina Sherrer and Lily Webber, both graduates of the Academy. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has provided support through the years via their Scholarship and Student Lessons Program. There will be a reception to celebrate the dancers in the theater lobby after the concert each night. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students 7 – 18. Children 6 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door, doors open at 6:00 PM. FMI: call Pam Ellis, Artistic Director, at 592-7427.

