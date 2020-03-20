Monday, Mar. 23: Farmington Historical Society Meeting: THIS MONTH ONLY at Titcomb Ski Slope Lodge, 180 Ski Slope Rd., Farmington. 6:00 p.m. Pot Luck; 7:00 p.m. Program: “Early Views of Titcomb Ski Slope,” a vintage color-slide presentation by member Jane Woodman showing the making of Titcomb Ski Slope and the volunteers that helped. Everyone is invited.

