Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda

Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold public hearings on the following Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications:

Economic development program – Franklin Printing, Inc. The purpose of the grant funds is to expand their printing business by purchasing specialized machinery, providing working capital, and creating five new jobs.

Housing assistance – Farmington land, LLC. The purpose of the grant funds is to provide infrastructure and site work for the building of 25 new affordable units for low-moderate income residents 62 years or older or disabled individuals or couples.

Micro-enterprise assistance – Mosher’s Meat and Seafood. The purpose of the grant funds is to purchase and install a new digital sign to increase sales.

Micro-enterprise assistance – Heartfelt Cookies, LLC. The purpose of the grant funds is to purchase machinery and equipment and expand advertising to increase sales.

Item 3: To hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Town of Farmington Revolving Loan Fund Management Plan

Item 4: To accept a Homeland Security Grant to the Police Department in the amount of $5,198 to purchase two (2) forward looking infrared (FLIR) hand held thermal night vision monoculars

Item 5: To approve a municipal quitclaim deed

Item 6: To approve the minutes of March 19

Item 7: To discuss other business

