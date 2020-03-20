FARMINGTON — A special Selectmen meeting was held last night to consider postponing the annual Town Meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, March 30.

Elections were to have been held at the Community Building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the town meeting starting there at 7 p.m.

Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency Sunday as health officials reported new coronavirus infections. Mills also issued a new set of recommendations aimed at slowing public transmission of the virus, including advising schools to stop holding on-site classes and recommending against gatherings of more than 50 people.

Decisions made will be published in the Sun Journal and in the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

