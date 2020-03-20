DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please print the information once again about the free AARP income tax return services. I’ve misplaced the number.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: AARP Tax-Aide is providing free income tax preparation services for low- to moderate-income taxpayers for the 2020 filing season. Three days per week from Feb. 1 through April 4, experienced IRS-certified tax volunteers are preparing and electronically filing federal and Maine income tax returns. They are working at Sacred Heart Church on Western Avenues in Auburn.

This service is by appointment only and all ages are welcome. You do not have to be a member of AARP to use this service. Appointments may be made by calling 513-3170 and leaving a message on their voicemail. You will be contacted by the scheduler to set up a time for tax preparation.

There is a possibility that all available appointment slots are full, but it’s worth a shot.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In reply to the New Auburn mom looking for an Easter Egg Hunt (March 4 Sun Spots), the South Lewiston Baptist Church has one every year. We are at 1919 Lisbon Road in Lewiston. The event will be held at 11 a.m. March 28.

— Joan, no town

ANSWER: I used to love going to Easter Egg Hunts with my kids back in the day. Readers, please write in if you know of any others.

Because of all the health concerns, please call ahead to any and all event hosts to be sure things are still happening. Wash your hands an extra lot and please stay home if you aren’t feeling 100%.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks for the item on Sim’s Diner, near the rollerrink in New Auburn! That was such a wonderful childhood memory.

When my sister and I were little, as a special treat, our parents would stop there on the way home through New Auburn, miles away from our little house in Pownal. The lobster roll we’d get had a little mayo in it and it would be served on a hamburger roll that was then lightly warmed and flattened on the grill. The resulting flavor was fabulous and positively addicting! I actually prefer those to today’s higher-priced, lobster-filled hot dog roll creations.

A few years ago, when I was entertaining British and Canadian guests, I took them to Cyndi’s Dockside near the Poland Spring Resort and I ordered the lobster roll. The waitress asked if I minded that they used hamburger rolls. No problem! They were delicious. That combination of lobster, a little mayo and lightly warming the entire sandwich is just magical. Thanks again for the stroll down memory lane!

— Celia, Auburn

ANSWER: It seems that our reader who wrote in asking about Sim’s in the Feb. 28 Sun Spots really struck a chord with other Sun Spotters. I have to say that I love when this happens. We all have our favorite childhood places!

I never had the opportunity to go into Sim’s, but I have enjoyed wonderful meals at Cyndi’s Dockside on Middle Range Pond after kayaking. Now I can’t wait to return!

By the way, they’re open Wednesday through Sunday this time of year. Located at 723 Maine St. in Poland, their website is dockside.me. and the phone number is 998-5008.

