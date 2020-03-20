LEWISTON — Joshua Hartley of Lewiston has been hired by Lepage Bakeries for its maintenance team.
Hartley recently completed a 16-week HVAC-R training at Maine Energy and Marketers Association, earning his certification in refrigeration, and license in propane and natural gas. He received training help from the Maine Department of Labor and Western Maine Community Action.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Joshua Hartley joins Lepage Bakeries
-
Business
Benjamin Gideon named trial lawyers fellow
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 extends school closure through at least April 27
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston mayor issues ‘call to action’ to support local businesses
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn offers ‘Grab ‘N Go’ meal service to those needing assistance