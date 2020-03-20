Western Maine Community Action Case Manager Lisa Hartnett, left, and Linda Gosselin, a CareerCenter consultant with the Maine Department of Labor, both helped Joshua Hartley with career training assistance.

LEWISTON — Joshua Hartley of Lewiston has been hired by Lepage Bakeries for its maintenance team.

Hartley recently completed a 16-week HVAC-R training at Maine Energy and Marketers Association, earning his certification in refrigeration, and license in propane and natural gas. He received training help from the Maine Department of Labor and Western Maine Community Action.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles