Michael Baldwin, 30, of Mexico, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, terrorizing, 4:05 p.m. Feb. 27 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.

Casey Bernardini, 31, of Gray, failure to appear, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, misuse of identification, 4:23 p.m. Feb. 24 by the Oxford Police Department.

Kavan Bowie, 20, of Norway, operating under the influence, 8:18 p.m. Feb. 29 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.

Richard Burgess, 43, of Mexico, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 4:25 p.m. Feb. 26 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.

Brandon Dearborn, 26, of Oxford, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, 5:02 p.m. Feb. 24 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Edwin Lang, 49, of West Paris, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 1:40 a.m. Feb. 28 in West Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristy McCabe, 40, of Sweden, domestic violence assault, terrorizing, 4:12 p.m. Feb. 29 in Sweden by Maine State Police.

Dillan McGowan, 26, of Naples, operating under the influence, 1:07 a.m. March 1 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Stephen Samuels, 26, of Boston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 1:10 a.m. Feb. 28 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

William Scott, 33, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 25 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

Andria Swanson, 37, of Hebron, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 28 in Hebron by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

McKeen Verrill, 21, of Porter, assault, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 25 in Hiram by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Barker, 26, of Norway, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, violating conditions of release, 9:15 a.m. March 3 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Cortney Blake, 29, of Paris, failure to appear, 5:14 p.m. March 3 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.

Lynze Cooper, 30, of Bethel, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, 8:12 p.m. March 3 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Cooper, 45, of Oxford, probation violation, 11:36 a.m. March 2 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

David Giasson, 43, of Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release, 10:35 a.m. March 3 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

David Giasson, 43, of Oxford, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, 11:35 a.m. March 3 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Clay Jacobs, 42, of Buckfield, operating under the influence, 11:43 p.m. March 2 in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor McQueen, 24, of Poland, operating under influence, 9:35 a.m. March 3 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.

Jason York, 38, of Bethel, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of oxycodone, 8:50 p.m. March 3 in Bethel by the Oxford Police Department.

Georgiana Bennett, 43, of Sumner, domestic violence assault, 4:48 p.m. March 5 in Sumner by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevie Bond, 26, of Norway, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 6:36 p.m. March 4 in Waterford by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Casko, 39, of Upton, aggravated assault, 1:49 a.m. March 5 in Upton by the Maine State Police.

Larry Sweester, 40, of Paris, failure to appear after bailed, violating conditions of release, 10:56 p.m. at the South Paris District Court by Maine State Police.

Todd Tilley, 58, of Norway, violating conditions of release, failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry Act, 10:38 a.m. March 4 in Portland by Maine State Police.

Linda Waterhouse, 65, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 9:20 p.m. March 5 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

Timothy Watts, 44, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 11:08 p.m. March 4 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.

Matthew Friel, 34, of Albany Township, operating under the influence, failing to stop for an officer, 3:27 a.m. March 9 in Albany Township by Maine State Police.

Matthew Hess, 35, of Buckfield. domestic violence, operating under the influence, 3:06 a.m. March 8 in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

John Higgins Jr., 23, of Norway, disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, 10:03 a.m. March 7 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

Chelsea Kimball, 24, of Paris, operating while license suspended of revoked, violent condition of release, operating after registration suspended, 9:05 a.m. March 7 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.

David McKenna, 58, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, loud unreasonable noise, 4:19 p.m. March 8 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.

Alexander Ojeda, 39, of Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear after bailed, violating conditions of release, 11:46 a.m. March 6 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Diane Perry, 62, of Norway, theft by unauthorized transfer, 8:01 p.m. March 8 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

Hilary Taylor, 28, of Bryant Pond, violating conditions of release, 6:24 p.m. March 7 in South Paris by the Paris Police Department.

Eric Zitoli, 34, of Andover, domestic violence, criminal threatening, 11:10 a.m. March 8 in Andover by Maine State Police.

Daniel Dunn, 29, of Waterford, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, probation violation, violating conditions of release, 2:36 p.m. March 9 in Norway by the Maine State Police.

Eric Heino, 30, of Norway, failure to appear after bailed, 5:16 p.m. March 9 in Norway by the Maine State Police.

Michael Korona, 39, of Brownfield, refusal to submit to arrest, refusal to stop, failure to appear after bailed, 9:23 p.m. March 9 in Brownfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Soule, 27, of Canton. violation of protective order, violating conditions of release, 11:56 a.m. in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.

Tyler Vaillancourt, 33, of Paris, failure to comply with civil contempt ordinance, 3:28 a.m. March 10 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.

Travis Young, 28, of Woodstock, domestic violence assault, 1:09 a.m. March 10 in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgianna Bennet, 43, of Hartford, criminal threatening, violating conditions of release, 10:59 p.m. March 12 in Sumner by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

John Brennan, 62, of Rumford, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release, 4:28 p.m. March 12 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.

Ryan Dingley, 36, Waterford, failure to appear after bailed, 4:14 p.m. in Paris by the Paris Police Department,

Austin Kimball, 22, of West Paris, operating under the influence, 2:41 a.m. in West Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Glen Knox, 35, Mexico, criminal contempt, 4:38 p.m. March 15 in Mexico by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Plamondon, 57, of Boynton, Florida, domestic violence terrorizing, 4:33 a.m. in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Ayla Rauhala, 22, of Marblehead, Mass., refusing to submit to arrest, assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, 12:24 a.m. March 14 in Newry by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Donald Simmons, 31, of Bethel, theft by unauthorized taking, 11:26 a.m. March 14 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Albert Witham, 76, of Oxford, domestic violence assault, 1:49 p.m. March 14 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.

Josiah Mayberry, 24, of Waterford, domestic violence assault, 12:22 p.m. March 16 in Waterford by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Lamb, 47, of Waterford, failure to appear, 10:26 p.m. in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

Johnny Sweetser, 37, of Paris, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release 9:28 a.m. in Norway by the Norway Police Department.

