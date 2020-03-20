PARIS — Superintendent Rick Colpitts notified parents by letter on Friday that SAD 17 schools would remain closed until April 27 and maybe longer.

“There are more questions and answers about the changes this pandemic will have on education going forward,” Colpitts said in his letter. “Our staff has accepted the challenge of finding new ways on connecting with students and fostering learning creatively. Our goals are not to replicate a classroom experience but to provide a sense of routine, engagement, and love of learning during this extended period of social distancing.”

“Our goal is to be a source of support during this stressful period. During the school closure period, Oxford Hills staff will continue to provide learning activities for students and will contact parents and students via email or telephone weekly. We will continue to provide breakfast and lunch as previously outlined.”

Colpitts said that staff worked all through last weekend to prepare lesson plans for students and to create a process to provide five days worth of meals, with many working 14-hour days.

