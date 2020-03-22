I have really enjoyed the 1820 Dirigo 20 column in the city section. It is well written and very interesting. I especially enjoy the items from the 1800s. I would love to see articles on Maine History continue after this year.

What a great resource for our schools.

I also wish to express a thank-you to Joseph Owen, who writes the column.

Joan Bryant-Deschenes, Turner

