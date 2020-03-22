AUGUSTA — Liquefied propane gas is now included in the Maine Dig Safe law.

The emergency bill is in response to the deadly explosion Sept. 16. 2019, in Farmington.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law last Tuesday. Both the Maine House of Representatives and Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month.

The emergency bill became law immediately after Mills signed it.

The addition is in response to last year’s propane explosion at LEAP Inc.’s building on Routes 2 and 27 in Farmington that killed Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Mike Bell, 68, and injured six other firefighters and a LEAP building supervisor.

The explosion “was caused when a bollard was augured into place, slicing open the underground propane line at the LEAP facility,” according to the Office of State Fire Marshal.

