TOWNSHIP 6 — A New Sharon hiker with a broken ankle was rescued Saturday afternoon by Maine game wardens and several other agencies on Tumbledown Mountain.

Amelia Hutchinson, 30, was hiking up the loop trail on Tumbledown Mountain with her two children, ages 10 and 8, at about 11 a.m. when they came to a trail that was impassable due to accumulation of ice, according to information from Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

The family turned around and was headed back down the trail when Hutchinson slipped and fell down a steep slope and struck a tree, breaking her ankle. The loop trail is categorized in hiking guides as an advanced, 1.5-mile trail, according to Latti.

The Maine Forest Service’s efforts to rescue Hutchinson by helicopter were called off due to high winds.

Emergency workers from the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, fire rescue departments from Phillips, Weld and Wilton, Mount Blue State Park and Franklin County Search and Rescue loaded Hutchinson into an emergency rescue toboggan and carried or pulled her down the icy, snow-covered terrain.

