ROCKLAND — Daniel and Teresa Macomber are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Karisa, to Zachary Moshier, son of Cindie Kelly of Waldoboro and Kent Moshier of Cushing.

The future bride is a graduate of Jay High School and Central Maine Community College. She is employed at Pen Bay Medial Center as a physical therapy secretary.

The future groom is a graduate of Georges Valley High School. He is employed at Cedar Works.

Karisa and Zachary reside in Rockland. A fall 2021 wedding is planned.

