JAY – Marvin Eben “Punky” Jewett, 76, of Jay, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House, in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family. Punky was born on Feb. 3, 1944 in Livermore Falls, the son of Scott B. and Emma J. (Bryant) Jewett.In 1963 he graduated from Jay High School, and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1965-1971. He married Georgette A. Nolette in 1966 and raised their two children together. They were married 36 years until her death in 2002. He later married Linda (Dubord) Hogan where they have resided in Jay. He worked as a millwright for International Paper at Jay for 40 years until his retirement.Punky was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, and especially loved fly fishing. His happy place was Nesowadnehunk Lake where he retreated to for many years, and wonderful memories were made with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his keen and silly sense of humor. He had an endless love for his family, and his grandchildren were the joy and loves of his life. He will be sadly missed by many.He is survived by his wife, Linda of Jay; his daughter, Barbara Fournier and her husband Charles, and their son Jordan of Buxton; his son, Craig Jewett and his wife, Jessica and their children Hannah and Dylan; Linda’s children, Coley Hogan and Kathleen Hogan, and their children, Christian, Jackson, Christie and Emily.; siblings, Clayton Jewett and his wife Judy of Jay; twin sister, Maureen Drottar and her husband Vincent of Hampden; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his first wife, he is also predeceased by his parents; sister, Avis Pettengill; nephew Scott Pettengill.A special thank you to Helping Hands and Androscoggin Hospice for the wonderful care you provided for Punky.A private graveside service will be held at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay at a later date. Arrangements Cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

