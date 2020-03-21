AUBURN – Leon R. Farrington, Sr., 77, a resident of Wales, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 23, 1943 in Litchfield, the son of Henry W. Farrington and Ruth E. (Stevens) Farrington. Leon was educated in the Litchfield schools. In 1964 he married Jeannine Kimball, they had three children, and made their home in Poland for 16 years. He later met his longtime love, Susan Thibodeau.He was employed at Camden Yarns in Lewiston as a mill worker. Leon enjoyed working in the woods, working on tractors and being able to fix just about anything mechanical. He loved all things nature, bird watching, gem mining and coin collecting. His greatest love was for the family gatherings and enjoying their company. He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Susan Thibodeau of Wales, former wife, Jeannine Farrington of Lewiston, a son, Leon R Farrington Jr. and partner Cathy Bennett of Lisbon, a stepson, Derek Thibodeau of Sabattus; two daughters, Angela Sockbeson and husband Kevin of Bradford, Theresa Farrington and partner Kevin Tillson of Greene; two brothers, Aubrey C. Farrington and partner Judy Rollins of Zepherhills, Fla., Norman E. Farrington and wife Kathy of Belgrade, two sisters. Alberta R. Conant and husband Albert of Oxford, Bernice M. Breton of Auburn; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Carl H. Farrington and Elroy Farrington.The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House, Maine Medical Center, Dr. Reed Quinn’s office and the St. Mary’s Infusion Center and a special thanks to Tony Jackson for his visit to Maine. Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the spring.Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

« Previous