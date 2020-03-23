WILTON — Traffic is being detoured Monday morning on a portion of routes 2 and 4 while police investigate a serious crash.

The road is closed from Dutch Treat at the intersection of Route 156, near Gould’s Service Station, to Main Street in East Wilton at the intersection of routes 2 and 4 near the bowling alley.

This story will be updated.

