PORTLAND — Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 12.

The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death and burial.

The area youth presentations are as follows:

Auburn: Students at Saint Dominic Academy will present the Living Stations of the Cross at the Auburn campus, 121 Gracelawn Road, at 11 a.m. Good Friday, April 10.

Gray: Youth at St. Gregory Church will present the Living Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the church, 24 North Raymond Road.

To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/stations-cross.

The listings are part of a special Lent section that has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website featuring resources to assist during the Lenten journey, including Mass times, special event listings, a “Saints of Lent” section, a Lenten calendar and Lenten messages from Pope Francis. To visit the site, which will be updated throughout Lent, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

