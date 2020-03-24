CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A loaded pulp truck broke down Monday afternoon, blocking Route 27 for about 90 minutes, Assistant Police Chief Rick Billian said Tuesday.

The 2003 Freightliner driven by Charles Newell, 58, of Salem Township turned south onto Route 27 from Caribou Pond Road when an apparent mechanical defect occurred, Billian said.

Newell had minor back pain and was evaluated by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, he said.

A state police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit was contacted. The truck is owned by a Thorndike business based in Franklin County.

Carrabassett Valley, Kingfield and Eustis fire departments responded to the scene.

The incident occurred at 4:56 p.m. Officer Ben Murphy is investigating.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: