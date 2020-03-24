LIVERMORE FALLS — A snowmobile stolen from a Leeds residence last month was found by a resident behind the baseball field off Griffin Field Road at the former Livermore Falls High School, police officer Walter Bachelder said Tuesday.
The resident reported the recovery to the Maine Warden Service who called Livermore Falls Police Department on Monday.
The machine was stolen from a Bishop Hill Road residence in Leeds, Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, said.
There is a suspect, he said.
Bachelder said he took photos of the snowmobile for law enforcement purposes and called the owner to come pick it up.
