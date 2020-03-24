HANOVER — State police say a man involved in a standoff at a Route 2 home since about 2:30 a.m. surrendered just before noon.

Paul Legasse, 40, of Camden was charged with domestic violence assault and criminal threatening and taken to the Oxford County Jail, according to a statement from Maine Department of Public Safety.

Oxford Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to a call from a woman who said she was beaten and threatened with a knife. She told police she escaped her house to call police. The suspect remained in her house.

The state police tactical team and negotiators spoke with Legasse for over 90 minutes before surrendering.

Several area fire departments assisted police with traffic control.

The victim suffered facial injuries but did not require immediate medical attention.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: