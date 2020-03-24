PARIS — A Roxbury man was charged with aggravated assault after threatening to kill a pregnant woman in Roxbury on Sunday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse Richard Arsenault, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, a class B felony, and domestic violence assault, a class D crime, according to a complaint filed by Anthony York of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
York wrote that Arsenault said he would “kill” the woman and “smash her skull to pieces.”
The woman told police she feared Arsenault would kill her, that he hit her “multiple times” and strangled her with enough force to “restrict airflow for about ten seconds,” according to court documents.
Arsenault appeared before a judge at 11th District Court in Paris on Monday and was released on $1,000 cash bail Monday afternoon. Conditions of his release forbid him from contact with the woman.
