Regional School Unit 9 postpones budget meetings

The Budget Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

SAD 58, Phillips, Strong, Kingfield and Salem Township

In consideration of social distancing and safety of students and staff, bagged meals will be delivered along all normal bus routes beginning Wednesday. Buses will run about three hours later than their usual morning pickup times. When the bus stops, let the driver know how many meals are needed. Those picking up meals are asked to be ready at the bus stop in order to keep delivery on schedule.

Monmouth Community Players postpone production of ‘The Addams Family’

The Monmouth Community Players has rescheduled its production of “The Addams Family” set for April 17-26 to Nov. 6-15. For more information, please feel free to email the theater at [email protected], or visit their website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

Lakeside Dance Academy’s Spring Dance concert rescheduled

The Lakeside Dance Academy’s annual Spring Dance concert set for Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, has been rescheduled for Thursday and Friday, June 18-19. The dance concert showcases the work of over 45 dancers of all ages. For more information, call Pam Ellis, artistic director, at 207-592-7427.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: