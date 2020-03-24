FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday approved four Community Development Block Grant applications totaling $830,000.

The decision followed public hearings that allowed people to participate by phone, but no one did.

The four applicants answered questions via teleconference during the board’s livestreaming session.

Franklin Printing, 569 Wilton Road, requested a $250,000 grant from the Economic Development Program for its $1.77 million project.

A recent $1.5 million owner-invested expansion grew the company by offering products and services to new market segments. The new investments are expected to create five new jobs over the next 12 to 18 months, while retaining the 49-person workforce.

Co-owner David Nemi said the project is in conjunction with the recent expansion.

“That allowed us to have new opportunities . . . to improve our efficiencies,” he said. “We would use these funds to purchase things to complement what we have already invested in.”

Farmington Land LLC’s housing project requested $500,000 from the housing assistance program for its $6.14 million development at 112 Willow Springs Drive off the Fairbanks Road. The 25 independent living apartments in the new Edgewater building will be available to individuals and couples ages 62 or older and the disabled who meet income eligibility requirements.

Tawnya Clough, owner of Mosher’s Meat and Seafood at 595 Farmington Falls Road, requested $30,000 from the Micro Enterprise Assistance Program to purchase and install a new digital road sign to replace a worn one over 20 years old.

The digital sign will feature text and imagery that can easily be seen by drivers.

An additional $15,000 for new equipment and other capital improvements are part of the project.

Ann Marie Comeau, owner of Heartfelt Cookies at 128 Stanwood Park Circle, requested $50,000 from the Micro Enterprise Assistance Program to replace kitchen equipment, expand advertising, update her website and create a new brochure. The total project cost is $75,000.

In other business, selectmen approved a $5,198 Homeland Security grant for the Police Department to purchase two night vision monoculars, a modified refracting telescope used to magnify the images of distant objects. They will augment the department’s night vision devices.

Selectmen also approved an amendment to the town’s revolving loan fund management plan that allows the finance director to make payment adjustments and/or loan rescheduling with recipients on a case by case basis.

Town Manager Richard Davis said the change was in response to the current financial crisis and gives the town flexibility to work with recipients.

« Previous

filed under: