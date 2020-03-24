AUBURN — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation donated $150,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank for community-based food access.

It was part of a regionwide donation of more than $3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts by supporting community and nonprofit organizations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

As part of its initial $3 million distribution of funds, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has committed dedicated resources to community-focused initiatives, including the engagement of select restaurants throughout the region to provide and deliver takeout meals to families in need and helping to put people back to work. Additionally, these resources will assist communities in facilitating access to COVID-19 testing. Details will be shared on these initiatives in the near future.

