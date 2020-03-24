100 Years Ago 1920

Turner expects to again have railroad connection with Auburn and Lewiston the early part of April. This announcement was made Saturday in connection with the making known, the organizer of the Turner Transformer which is to take over the power house of the old Turner railroad at South Turner and release it to the town at a nominal price.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Claire Sullivan, director of the Androscoggin Home Nursing Service will be the guest speaker at the Noontime Adventure Series Wednesday at the Pine Street YWCA Residence. Hostesses will be Mrs. Fernand Levesque and Mrs. Rose Turcotte.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Congregation Beth Abraham Chaverim (Friends) will meet at noon on March 29 in the synagogue vestry. Co-Chairmen Arnold Lelansky and Abraham Zack announce that June Margolin will prepare a Chinese luncheon buffet. In keeping with the Purim season, desserts will include hamantashen.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

