BRUNSWICK – Maine State Music Theatre single-show tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 1. The 2020 main stage series season starts on June 3-20, with the production of “Titanic” in association with Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvanie. The best-selling musical in MSMT’s history, “Mamma Mia!,” comes back to the Pickard from June 24-July 11. The world’s most beloved musical, “The Sound of Music,” is next on July 15-Aug. 1. MSMT ends the season on Aug. 5-22 with “Something Rotten,” which Time Out New York calls “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”

Tickets for the concert series – Christine and Patsy Together Again on June 14-15; Red, Hot and Cole Porter on July 5-6; and Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John on July 26-27 – as well as for the Theatre for Young Audiences series – “Beauty and the Beast” on June 29; “Frozen, JR.” on July 20; and “Shrek The Musical JR.,” on August 17 – are also on sale starting April 1.

To keep patrons and staff safe, the MSMT Box Office is closed to foot traffic. To purchase tickets, call the box office at (207) 725-8769 or visit msmt.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: