Police and emergency responders were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Brownfield in Oxford County.
Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the crash was fatal, but he had no further details.
The investigation was being handled by members of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. A dispatcher for the Oxford County Communications Center said the crash happened in the vicinity of 1272 Peqwauket Trail around 9 p.m.
No other details were available late Tuesday night.
