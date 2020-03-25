BROWNFIELD — A 57-year-old Fryeburg man died Tuesday night after he lost control of the car he was driving, and it rolled over several times on Pequawket Trail.
According to a statement by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, David Chute was traveling northbound on Pequawket Trail, or Route 113, at a high rate of speed when he crashed his 2008 Nissan Titan and rolled over around 7:40 p.m. Chute was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Route 113 was shut down for several hours Tuesday night, Fryeburg and Hiram Fire Departments, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
Fryeburg man killed Tuesday night in Brownfield crash
-
Maine
Watch: Maine coronavirus case count rises to 142
-
Matters of record
Androscoggin County Criminal Court
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Business
WOXO says farewell to listeners; Gleason Radio Group to go silent after 45 years