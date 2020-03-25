BROWNFIELD — A 57-year-old Fryeburg man died Tuesday night after he lost control of the car he was driving, and it rolled over several times on Pequawket Trail.

According to a statement by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, David Chute was traveling northbound on Pequawket Trail, or Route 113, at a high rate of speed when he crashed his 2008 Nissan Titan and rolled over around 7:40 p.m. Chute was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Route 113 was shut down for several hours Tuesday night, Fryeburg and Hiram Fire Departments, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

« Previous

filed under: