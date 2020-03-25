NORWAY — After 45 years under the successful leadership of the late Dick Gleason and his wife Kathy, WOXO and the rest of the Gleason Radio Group will go silent at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The station made the announcement to listeners this morning.
The group owns seven signals and five stations best known as WOXO 92.7/100.7; Maine’s Big Z – WEZR 105.5/96.9 and WTME AM 780.
WOXO Station Manger Vic Hodgkins said that a combination of low receivables and slow payments, combined with a projected drop in advertising because of COVID-19, has resulted in the need to close the stations.
This story will be updated.
