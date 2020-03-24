POLAND — Regional School Unit 16 budget sessions for fiscal year 2020-21 are on hold until school officials can hammer out a new schedule leading to a referendum June 9, Maine’s primary election date.

Superintendent Ken Healey, in an email sent Monday to RSU 16 directors, town officials, parents and residents in Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland, said he and School Committee Chairwoman Mary Martin agreed to cancel the March budget and public sessions due the “new normal” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canceled are the special School Committee meeting for Thursday, March 26, to present the proposed budget of nearly $2 million, and the public information session Tuesday, March 31.

Healey said a new budget schedule will be sent in the next day or two.

“There are just too many unknowns about school budgeting and subsidy right now,” Healey said, “that I’m not confident that we will be doing our students, employees and taxpayers any favors if we submit a budget for consideration in the midst of this crisis.”

He said he is hopeful that by June 9 “we can consider the school budget with a better vision of what our economic future looks like in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.”

Healey added that the regularly scheduled School Committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 13 using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Details will be coming on how to participate.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: