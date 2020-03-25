Who has been cooking a lot lately? Me! I do enjoy cooking and now I have a sous chef and his name is Bob! Bob does all the peeling, chopping and clean up, it is fabulous! In all fairness to other husbands and wives, we are both retired. We have a lot of free time to do what we love and now we have A LOT of free time! just saying, all dressed up with no where to go, might as well cook. This is a recipe that Bob’s Mother, Estelle Landry, passed on to him. She was an accomplished cook and he makes delicious soups from her recipes. Enjoy, Bon Appetit!
Estelle’s and Bob’s Vegetable Beef Soup
Ingredients:
1# rump steak cut into small cubes
Salt and pepper
1-2 Tablespoons butter
3 onions cut into chunks
2 celery stalks. chopped
2 – 28 ounce cans whole tomatoes
2 cans water, use tomato cans for measure
10 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
3 large carrots, peeled and chopped and submerged in a bowl of cold water
2 small or one large yellow summer squash
3 bay leaves
Paprika
Dash garlic salt
3 shakes Italian seasoning
3 shakes rosemary
3 shakes or more oregano
3 shakes basil
Chili powder to taste
Pinch ground thyme
2 pinches savory
1 handful barley
1 handful rice
Prepare:
1. In a large pot saute salt, pepper, onions,in butter until transparent.
2. Add steak and seasonings to brown.
3. Pour large tomatoes in a bowl and crush by hand.
4. Add water, tomatoes to the pot and boil.
5. Add carrots and simmer for 1 hour.
6. Add potatoes and simmer for 15 minutes.
7. Add squash, barley and rice. Cook for 30 minutes or until done. Voila!
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Oxford Hills
Fryeburg man killed Tuesday night in Brownfield crash
-
Maine
Watch: Maine coronavirus case count rises to 142
-
Matters of record
Androscoggin County Criminal Court
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Business
WOXO says farewell to listeners; Gleason Radio Group to go silent after 45 years