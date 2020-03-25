LEWISTON — Author Eileen Doyon has released the ninth book in her Unforgettable Faces and Stories series, “Lucky … Little Guy, BIG Mission,” featuring the true story of Christy Gardner, an Army veteran from Lewiston, and her dog Lucky. The book is now available for presale online at unforgettablefacesandstories.com/luckylittle-guy-big-mission. A book signing featuring the author and Lucky is planned in May at EllieAnna Gift Shop.

The book is a true story about Lucky, a little puppy born with an unusual front leg, in which only Gardner, who has two prosthetic legs, saw potential. Others saw him with a flaw, Gardner saw him with lots of love to give. The story of Lucky is that of a special puppy with an incredible personality and a special mission.

Gardner was already training puppies to become service/therapy dogs. Who knows what Lucky’s fate would have been if she had not given him a helping hand. Read how Christy and her service dog, Moxie, took Lucky into their home. The story will warm your heart and put a smile on your face.

Moxie teaches Lucky that he can do things like other puppies can, he just has to figure out his own way. This story is about anti-bullying and that being different is okay, and to never, never give up.

The mission of the book is to help Gardner train service dogs to help other veterans as well as to train dogs to work in classrooms with kids.

This is the ninth book Doyon has released in her series, “Unforgettable Faces and Stories,” but it is her first children’s book. Her series was created after her father’s death from lung cancer in 2011. For more information, visit her website, www.UnforgettableFacesandStories.com.

Doyon grew up in upstate New York and now lives in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with her husband Dan and their cat Otis. They are members of Pease Greeters in Portsmouth.

