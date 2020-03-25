LIVERMORE — This area has experienced some very weird weather this year and the snowmobile season has been brought to a screeching halt, but the trails are not ready for ATV traffic. It may feel like spring in parts of the state on some days, but that does NOT mean any local ATV trails are open.

In Livermore, some of the ATV trails are now posted with the bright red and white saturated soil closure signs. Just because the trail master has not been able to sign all the trails, does not mean that any are open. All the trails in Livermore are closed for mud season. Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club is responsible for upkeep and repair of the trails in this town. All the trails in Livermore are on private property and we are very grateful to those landowners who generously allow ATVs to use their property. If someone is caught riding while the trails are closed, the club would almost certainly lose that trail.

I anyone plans to travel within the state to ride, please check with your local club before heading out on any trails and STOP if you see a red sign. Remember, riding on trails before they open can cause significant damage and lead landowners to close trails to all in the future. Please be a responsible rider and don’t do it!

For more information on Maine’s ATV laws, visit: mefishwildlife.com/laws. For additional trail information, check with local clubs or visit: atvmaine.org.

Another good resource for trail information locally is the Western Maine ATV Club website. The web address for them is: https://sites.google.com/site/westernmaineatvclub/home

Trails normally open in mid May, but the world is dealing with a crisis of massive proportions. Several clubs normally get together and set trail work parties and rides next month, but in these circumstances, that might not be the best idea. Right now, the club officers and members are communicating to see what will work. We all know everyone is eager to get outdoors, but winter isn’t done with us yet.

Do your part and respect private landowners and ATV clubs by obeying all mud season closure postings.

