LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn meeting for Monday, April 6, has been canceled for the safety of membership and the community.

It is likely some of the field trips below may also be canceled; watch the club website for the latest details.

The Saturday, April 25, club field trip to the Lewiston-Auburn Riverwalk will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Promenade Mall, 855 Lisbon St., at the end of the parking lot by Staples across from Marquis Signs. After carpooling to the riverwalk, walkers will search along the river for various bird. The trip, to end by 11 a.m., will be led by Dan Marquis. For more information, call him at 207-513-8213.

Five weekly Bates College bird walks are planned for this spring. The first walk will take place Tuesday, April 28, from 6-8:30 a.m. It will begin at the front of Hawthorne Hall on the Bates campus, continue past Mount David to the Riverside Cemetery and down to the river and back to Lake Andrews. This is a great way to see returning song birds. The leaders include Judy Marden, Steve Reed, Doug Boyd and Christine Murray. For questions, call Steve Reed at 207-319-6630.

More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the trips are posted there, often with photos. The club also has a Facebook page.