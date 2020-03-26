HARRISON — Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church building is currently closed for gathered worship but we won’t let COVID 19 stop us from worshipping together, joining in fellowship and having daily devotions. We are having our Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 am via Facebook live. Join us as Pastors Annie Baker-Streevy of Bolsters Mills UMC in Harrison and Calvary UMC in Lewiston and John Baker-Streevy of Thorton Heights in S. Portland lead us in worship.

Please like our facebook page to be connected with the worship services that will be alternating from BMUMC, Calvary and Thorton Heights each week. The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church page will direct you to the correct link to the service as well as keep you updated on the status of worship and other church related activities.

During these times of social distancing and quarantine remember to call on your neighbors. It is the physical distance we all need to be aware of not social distancing. You may be the call that brings the light of Christ into someone’s life. Be the light!

Please feel free to reach out to A-J Alexander if you have any questions by emailing [email protected] put BMUMC in the subject line.

