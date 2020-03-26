Hampden Academy senior Bryce Lausier, this year’s Mr. Maine Basketball winner, added another award Thursday when he was announced as Gatorade Maine boys’ basketball player of the year.

Lausier, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 26.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals this season while leading Hampden to a 21-1 record and the Class A state championship.

« Previous

Next »