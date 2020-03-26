UMF donates hundreds of toilet paper rolls to Riverview Psychiatric Center

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has donated 320 rolls of toilet paper to the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

The commodity has been in short supply with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. According to a UMaine spokesman, with many students studying remotely for the spring semester, the university was able to identify potential surplus resources that can be contributed to the public good.

“Community values are one of Maine’s most important resources, and we are just happy to help,” said Keenan Farwell, UMF director of facilities management.

The university’s assistance is in line with Gov. Janet Mills’ interest in the help of Maine’s public higher education systems as state government responds to the spread of the virus in Maine.

Free internet access set up outside Auburn schools

AUBURN — The Auburn School Department has set up free Wi-Fi access for students and guests outside school buildings. The locations are:

Edward Little High School in the front parking lot by the main office; Auburn Middle School in the front bus circle by the main office; RETC (former Lake Street School) in the staff parking lot; Franklin Alternative School in the parking lot on the Court Street side; East Auburn Community School in the small parking lot on the Andrew Drive side; and Sherwood Heights School in the lower parking lot by the cafeteria.

RSU 9 adds meal pickup location in Wilton

Starting Friday, March 27, families can pick up healthy, prepacked meals at Bishop Park in Wilton weekdays from 10:50-10:55 a.m. Friday meal packs will include breakfast and lunch meals for the weekend.

All meals are free for anyone younger than 19 years old and children do not need to be present at meal pickup.

UMaine Extension creates video series with easy recipes to make at home

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program has created a new video series with recipes that are easy to make at home while keeping nutrition in mind.

The “Mainely Dish” series will feature a new recipe each Monday with a brief video and clear instructions. The series begins with oatmeal packets, a make-ahead meal with several variations, including cinnamon-raisin and cocoa. Videos will be archived and available for easy access online.

For more information contact Alex Gayton, 207-581-3872; [email protected]

State issues advice on how to safely spend time outdoors

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Department and Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry issued suggestions on how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly during this civil state of emergency.

Go where people aren’t.

Visit a lesser-known spot and explore places close to home.

Consider visiting a nearby Wildlife Management Area, or less trafficked state park, public land or local land trust.

Have a plan B and C. If your first destination has a busy parking lot, go to the next spot on your list. Maine Trail Finder is a great resource.

Get outside earlier or later in the day to avoid peak times, and keep visits brief.

Recharge in your backyard and neighborhood. Backyard adventures in the time of coronavirus are an excellent idea. Remind friends and neighbors to stay safe by tagging Instagram pics with #backyardpark.

Know before you go:

If you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

If you do decide to go for hike, remember trails are likely to be slippery from ice and mud, which can increase the difficulty level. Stick to easy trails to avoid injuries and further stress on health care resources.

Be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Be prepared for limited access to public restrooms (use the bathroom before you leave home).

Always leave no trace, including cleaning up after your pet, so be sure to bring a disposable bag to carry out any waste.

Remember to help stop ticks by wearing light-colored pants, closed-toe shoes, and applying EPA-approved bug repellent.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: