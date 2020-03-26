REGION — As of Tuesday there were 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Seventy-four of the cases are from Cumberland County. Seven counties total have reported cases of the coronavirus.

Locally, the Bethel Area Neighborhood Response (BANR) to COVID-19 will be playing a huge role in the coming weeks to ensure that citizens are safe and can receive any food or medication needed.

BANR, an all volunteer effort, will be delivering groceries/food pantry baskets to people, picking up prescriptions for people and doing dump runs for people. They are also having volunteers call to do daily check-ins on senior citizens/other people of concern.

People interested in volunteering or know someone that that needs help can call 207-370-2520 or email [email protected]

If you are sick or have health related questions call the Bethel Family Health Center at 207-824-2193.

Meetings

Greenwood Town Manager Kim Sparks said they are exploring online options, such as zoom meetings, as a way the selectmen can meet.

Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers said they are considering the zoom site, but that no official decision has been made yet. The site would be used for select board meetings, and possibly budget committee meetings also.

Newry Town Administrator Amy Bernard said select board meetings will be held via conference call instead of online because some board members do not broadband capabilities.

Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield said the town is looking to set up meetings by using the zoom site.

What’s happening?

Food Pantry: The pantry is now open every Wednesday and is offering drive through and home delivery. Clients can drive up, stay in the vehicle and wait to be served or for home delivery, people can call Bethel Area Neighborhood Response to COVID-19 (BANR) at 207-370-2520 or by email at [email protected]

For the first Wednesday of each month, the pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every other Wednesday noon to 2 p.m.

Please change to, Food Pantry Director, Dave Bean said BANR volunteers can deliver food to you if you can not come to the Food Pantry. The Bethel Food Pantry is located at the Nazarene Church at 16 Church Street. The entrance is on the Park Street side of the church.

On March 17, the Bethel Foodliner changed its hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with shopping from 8 to 9 a.m. for senior citizens only.

A Walgreens employee said the store is planning to not allow people to buy certain items in bulk, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The Good Food Store is still open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be doing curbside pick up from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

Smokin’ Good BBQ will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In a letter posted on its Facebook page, it stated: starting “March 27, we will begin offering Virtual Community Supper. We will be providing free meals from the Good Food Store and through various outlets around the area.”

The Matterhorn Ski Bar made 100 pizzas, cooking them half way and provided instructions on how to finish cooking each pizza. The pizza’s were given away to people on Wednesday.

Bean said that the Matterhorn is letting them use their freezer for additional space.

Closures

MSAD 44 schools: All MSAD 44 schools will be closed until at least Monday, April 27.

MSAD 44 Plan regarding meals: Superintendent Dave Murphy said that starting Wednesday, “grab n’ go meals” would be available for all students under the age of 18 at the following locations; Crescent Park School (19 Crescent Lane, Bethel), Telstar Middle and High School (284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel) and Woodstock Elementary School, 224 Rumford Ave, Bryant Pond).

The grab n’ go meals will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with two breakfast and two lunches per child, with each pick up day providing breakfast and lunch for the following day.

Pick up times at all locations are 10 a.m. to noon, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families will not have to enter the school to get the meals and no ID or paperwork is required.

Meals cannot be consumed on-site.

CPS can be reached by calling 207-824-2839, Telstar MS/HS by calling 207-824-2136, and Woodstock Elementary by calling 207-665-2228.

Gould Academy: Campus will be closed to all students starting Wednesday, April 1. Gould plans to have a remote teaching program until at least Monday, April 20. According to their website, on Monday, April 13, they will make a decision on whether or not to reopen campus or to continue with the remote teaching program.

Bethel Town Office: Closed to the public, now doing appointment only.

Greenwood Town Office: The Town of Greenwood; in the best interest of public health and safety due to COVID 19 – the following provisions are in place: The town office will be closed to public traffic as of Monday, March 16th but staff will be working and people are asked to call the Town Office at 207-875-2773 or email to [email protected] and we will do our best to provide the services that you require.The Greenwood Selectmen’s Meeting and Budget Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24th has been cancelled.

We will keep you posted on any changes or updates as they occur. Please stay healthy everyone.

It was announced Tuesday, that Greenwood will be postponing its annual town meeting scheduled for May 16 until further notice. Greenwood has also decided to close all town buildings to the general public except the Greenwood Town Hall Farmer’s Market and Boondocks Food Distribution.

Newry Town Office: The Town office is closed to public traffic as of Monday morning. According to Town Administrator Amy Bernard, staff is working to help people with transactions via email and phone calls. Newry held an emergency selectmen meeting on Monday to discuss what the CDC had to say at their conference call and to discuss what steps they were going to take to curb the spread of the virus.

Woodstock Town Office: Closed to the public. The annual town meeting scheduled for Monday, March 30 is likely to be postponed.

Bethel Library: Closed through Sunday, March 29.

Gem Theater: Co-owners Wade Kavanaugh and Beth Weisberger said they will be closing for the “indefinite future.”

Sunday River/Mt Abram: Closed for the season.

Bethel Rotary Club: Weekly meetings cancelled through the end of March and the Spring Country Breakfast on March 29 is cancelled also.

Bethel Area District Exchange: Closed for two weeks, starting on Sunday March 16.

Bethel Water District: Office on Flat Road closed to the public. People can email them at [email protected] or call 207.824.2342 with any questions.

Banks: Northeast and Norway Savings Bank are drive through and ATM service only.

Statewide update: Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency on Sunday, and recommended ending in class instruction for public schools as soon as possible, delaying any non-urgent medical procedures/appointments, and postponing any event with more than 50 people or events that have people who may be at higher risk of getting COVID-19, until further notice.

Area restaurants: Take out only for Kowloon Village. Mallard Mart has closed their dine-in space. Dunkin Donuts is now doing drive thru orders only.

Area businesses: Closed: Philbrook Place, Sunday River Brew Company, Brian’s Restaurant, Jolly Drayman Pub, 22 Broad Street

