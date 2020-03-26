AUBURN – Philip E. Simond, 74, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, March 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Percy Simond and Antonia Lajoie Simond, born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Lynn Mass. He attended Auburn schools graduating from Edward Little High School.In September 1963, he joined the Air Force serving active duty as a jet engine mechanic. Following his discharge in September 1967, he continued his career in the automotive industry. His passion and appreciation for motorized equipment, motorcycles, and vehicles remained constant throughout his life but always came second to his love for his family. As his parents’ health declined, he moved back to the family homestead in 1988 and resided there until his passing. Phil was an active member in his community. He attained the level of Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 153 and a member of the Legion Riders. Phil enjoyed playing shuffleboard and cribbage with friends. In the late 1970s he began working for Bath Iron Works and continued there until his retirement in 2010. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Antonia Simond; and his second wife, Shirley Simond. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Nancy Simond of Auburn; two daughters from his first marriage to Odette, Christine Dubois of Auburn and Lori (Alan) Aliberti of Topsham; a stepdaughter, Kari (Edward) Poulin of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Quinlan and Paige Dubois of Auburn, and Sydney and Addison Poulin of Lisbon; a brother, Raymond (Venise) Simond of Monmouth, and two sisters, Patricia Levesque of Lewiston and Janine Begin of Greene. Extended family include nieces and nephews spanning three generations. Services to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240or William J Rogers Legion Post 15373 S Main St.Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous