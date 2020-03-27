REGION —With so many businesses closed and everyone social distancing, area farms have stepped up and are making their produce and wares available directly to the public as follows:

•Berry Fruit Farm Market and Bakery, Livermore Falls, milk, cream, ice cream, vegetables, apples, berries, full bakery, soups, salads, 6 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 207-897-4767

•Rockin’ Sheep Farm, 64 Record Rd, Livermore Falls, eggs, fleece, call ahead 207-233-0779

•Colby Woods Cattle LLC, Chesterville, maple cream, maple syrup, beef, pork, soap, lotion, chapstick, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Saturday and Sunday, 207-491-5159

•White Hill Farm, East Wilton, certified organic vegetables, preserved products mostly organic, carrots, shallots, jams, jellies, pickles, infused vinegars, pesto, by appointment or pre-order, 207-778-2685

•Knowlton Corner Farm, Farmington, eggs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 207-778-6520

•LoveGrown, Farmington, baby greens, microgreens, other vegetables and cut flowers in season, whole sterilized hempseed, Hemp flower oils, tea, salve, balm, pet tincture, herbal syrups, flower essences, herbal tinctures, elixers, and tonics, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday by appointment, 207-778-1181

•One Way Out Farm, Farmington, breads and baked goods, by order only, 207-778-1912

•Western Maine Online Farmers’ Market, Farmington, Kingfield, Rangeley, maple syrup, meats, vegetables, eggs, processed foods, salves, soaps, lotions, order Wednesday, get your order Friday, 207-860-0703

•Pine Tree Poultry, New Sharon, chicken, turkey, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, 207-778-2889

•Sillanpaa Family Farm, New Vineyard, beef, pork, chicken and lamb, by appointment, 207-652-2230

More information about the farms listed above and other Maine farms can be found at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CmT4UAV-bsKUnPmABifXQzbvWrLlfG9SHduN2w1eoU/edit#gid=0.

Farm information source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension. More farms are added as information becomes available.

