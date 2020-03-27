WILTON — Starting Friday, March 27, families can pick-up healthy, pre-packed meals at Bishop Park weekdays from 10:50-10:55 a.m. Friday meal packs will include breakfast and lunch meals for the weekend.

All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present at meal pick-up.

