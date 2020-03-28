GRAY — Firefighters from several towns put out a fire Saturday afternoon that started on the roof of James W. Russell Elementary School.

The fire did not spread from the roof to the interior of the school but it filled the school with smoke, according to Gray Fire Chief Kurt Elkanich. He said there didn’t appear to be any structural damage to the roof or to the school’s interior.

No one was inside the school when the fire broke out.

The Maine State Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

filed under: