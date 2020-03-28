VINALHAVEN — A report of several armed people cutting down a tree and blocking a driveway to force someone to quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported that shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard asking for assistance in the area of Cripple Creek Road. The caller said several people with guns had cut down a tree, and were telling other people to stay quarantined.
Someone with a scanner heard the report made to the Coast Guard and called the Knox Regional Communications Center.
Deputies, along with members of the Maine Marine Patrol and a Coast Guard boarding party, made contact with the complainant and discovered that a tree had been cut down and dragged into a driveway to block access to the road.
The group had dispersed prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Reggie Walker at 207-594-0429, extension 720.
The sheriff’s department said in a news release that the events appear to be directed toward specific individuals and that there was not a specific threat to the general public.
Several towns have asked seasonal residents and visitors to self quarantine and advised people to remain in their home states so as to not overwhelm the local health care system.
