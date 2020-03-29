SCARBOROUGH — Amanda Martin of Scarborough, the daughter of Dan and Jeanne Martin of Lewiston, and Matthew Edwards, also of Scarborough, the son of John and Robin Edwards of Bangor, announce their engagement.

The future bride attended McMahon Elementary School, Lewiston Middle School and graduated from Lewiston High School as valedictorian. She received a bachelor’s degree in theater and sociology from Cornell University and graduated from University of Southern Maine with a master’s degree in education. She is in her third year at Freeport High School teaching AP calculus, AB/BC, SMCC’s quantitative reasoning and algebra 2.

The future groom is a senior software engineer in Portland and has a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering and a master of science degree in computer engineering from the University of Maine at Orono.

The couple is planning a small beautiful intimate wedding on Oct. 17 at an undisclosed location in Maine.

