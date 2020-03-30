FIRST TEAM
Skier of the Year: Eli Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Senior
Colby VanDecker, Oxford Hills, Senior
Thomas Bancroft, Oxford Hills, Senior
Joshua Smith, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Connor Brann, Edward Little, Freshman
Charlie Pye, Rangeley, Freshman
SECOND TEAM
Xander Gurney, Mt. Blue, Junior
Jack Kearing, Mt. Blue, Junior
Nicholas Bancroft, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
Sam Goodspeed, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Keegan Brooks, Gray-New Gloucester, Junior
Jacob Paradis, Spruce Mountain, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Brandon Coates, Spruce Mountain; Mario DeVivo, Oxford Hills; Sullivan Butler, Mt. Abram; Maxwell Gamache, Edward Little; Jacob Butler, Gray-NG; Aaron Labrash, Mountain Valley.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles