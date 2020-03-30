FARMINGTON — Tired of trying to get through federal and state channels to get personal protection gear for medical staff at the jail, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. took to Facebook on Monday to see if anyone could help him find a dozen each of face shields and universal gowns.

Within minutes people were suggesting places to try and one person contacted him to tell him they had about 100 N95 masks. They have expired but will still work, Nichols said. He was on his way to get them Monday morning.

It was an immediate response, he said, a better response than he was getting through federal and state channels.

The items needed are for the nurses he hires from a medical company who come in and treat the inmates at the Franklin County Detention Center. They are not county employees.

He is trying to get the personal protection equipment to use in case an infected prisoner is brought in.

He wants to get the equipment before anything bad happens, Nichols said.

No one in custody has COVID-19, he said.

He is not looking for a handout and will pay for the items, he just cannot find any.

If one inmate comes down with COVID-19, it would go through the whole jail, he said.

Corrections officers and other jail staff are being hyperviligant and very cautious as they go about their jobs.

He has set strict guidelines and is limiting prisoners coming into the jail. Law enforcement is being very cooperative, he said.

If anyone has any of the equipment or knows of where the sheriff can get it, they are asked to call 207-778-2680, choose option two on the voicemail. Nichols’ extension is 1.

