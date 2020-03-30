LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Monday awarded a three-year contract for mowing town cemeteries to Michael Webber of Livermore Falls. He bid $7,000 per year.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said after the meeting that three bids were received.

Robert Martin of Livermore Falls bid $17,500 for each of the three years and Sunshine Pools of North Jay bid $19,000 for 2020, $20,000 for 2021 and $21,000 for 2022.

Byron said she had concerns over the range of amounts. The board reviewed them to verify the amounts and went with the low bid.

In other business, it was announced the Town Office will remain closed to the public but residents may call for assistance. The transfer station will be open for household trash and recycling only.

Byron said there will be no help from attendants.

She said the road committee meeting scheduled for April 7 and the budget committee workshop on April 8 have been canceled.

Also discussed were the board meetings schedule for April 13 and 27.

“We’ll play it by ear for the next two selectpersons meetings,” she said.

Byron said selectpersons asked her to speak with budget members to see if they could get together to make their recommendations.

Monday’s meeting was not livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page because of technical difficulties, she said.

“Expenet quoted $5,000-6,000 to set up Zoom for future meetings. That’s not in our budget,” Byron said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: