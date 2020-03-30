100 Years Ago 1920

On and after April 1st, 1920, the minimum wage of carpenters will be eighty cents ($.80) per hour for an eight-hour day with Saturday afternoons off. Time and a half for over time except for Saturday afternoon, Sunday, and all legal holidays, which shall be double time. Approved by Carpenters Union 407. C.H. MERROW, President. and A.W. ABBOTT, Rec. Sec.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The YWCA’s European tour group has been living this week with the threat of a controllers strike messing up their travel plans. They were scheduled to leave at mid morning for Logan Airport and, from there, a 6 o’clock flight to Kennedy, enroute to Athens. Their tour director, anxious to get them off without trouble arranged for an early morning bus to get them to Boston for a scheduled flight to Kennedy. At 6:55 early this morning the group was enroute for Logan finally to arrive and find that the anticipated fight had been cancelled. Tensions reigned until it was learned that a 9:45 am flight would get them to Kennedy in plenty of time for their scheduled late afternoon take-off, from New York.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A Czech scientist who escaped from the Auschwitz concentration camp and later wrote the book “I Cannot Forgive” will speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Olin Arts Center at Bates College. Rudolf Vrba, an associate professor of pharmacology at the University of British Columbia, will discuss “Personal Memories of SS Doctors at Auschwitz.” The public is invited to attend free of charge. Vrba, who after his escape fought with the Czechoslovakian partisans against the Nazis, participated in the making of several films about the Holocaust, including the acclaimed “Shoah.” Before his talk, Vrba will present a 30-minute video documentary on his experiences, “Witness to Auschwitz,” produced by the Canadian Broadcasting after World War II, Vrba earned a doctorate in chemistry, worked as a biochemist in Prague, Israel and London, and taught at Harvard Medical School. He is the author of numerous scholarly papers. His visit to Bates is sponsored by the Office of the Dean of the College.

