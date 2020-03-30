Town of Norway

Monday April 6, 2020

6  to 8 p.m.

FY21 Proposed Budget

This a conference call meeting

Call in Number: 1-646-307-1479

Passcode: 3693204704

(Budget Committee, Selectboard, Staff and Public)

Agenda

6:00pm – Welcome

Roll Call Dennis

Budget Questions to: Vern

· Fire Chief Yates

· Police Chief Federico

· Park and Rec Director – Deb Partridge

· Highway Foreman – Art Chappell

· Norway Library Director – Beth Kane

· Town Manager – Dennis Lajoie

Fy21 Budget Committee:

· More Information required?

· Call for recommendation on FY21 Budget? If yes, Roll call votes.

