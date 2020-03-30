Town of Norway
Monday April 6, 2020
6 to 8 p.m.
FY21 Proposed Budget
This a conference call meeting
Call in Number: 1-646-307-1479
Passcode: 3693204704
(Budget Committee, Selectboard, Staff and Public)
Agenda
6:00pm – Welcome
Roll Call Dennis
Budget Questions to: Vern
· Fire Chief Yates
· Police Chief Federico
· Park and Rec Director – Deb Partridge
· Highway Foreman – Art Chappell
· Norway Library Director – Beth Kane
· Town Manager – Dennis Lajoie
Fy21 Budget Committee:
· More Information required?
· Call for recommendation on FY21 Budget? If yes, Roll call votes.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Readiness Associates hosting coronavirus webinar for chamber members
-
Schools
Gov. Mills eases workforce training rules in response to coronavirus
-
Encore
The show – a show, at least – will go on for UNH production
-
Nation / World
Navy hospital ship docks in New York as city’s coronavirus death toll soars
-
Arts & Entertainment
Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says